Hammer star Charlotte setting her sights on 2020 Worlds in Nairobi

After a stellar season, Burnley College student Charlotte Williams has her eye on a place in the Great Britain squad for the 2020 IAAF World Under 20 Championships.

The 17-year-old Blackburn Harrier rounded off a remarkable year at the Müller British Athletics Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at the end of August.

Entering the hammer competition as the youngest athlete in the field at only 17 years old, among two senior women and three under 23s, Charlotte finished with a throw of 58.70m, to leave her in fourth position, just 15cm off a bronze medal – a fabulous achievement at this stage of her career.

The Clitheroe athlete finishes the season as number one in the UK rankings at her age group, fifth in Europe and 15th in the world.

She is the only under 20 woman in the top 10 overall rankings, which, alongside winning her first GB vest, has made this year very special indeed.

After the British Championships Final, Charlotte said about her season: “Competing at the British championships at only 17 years old was an amazing experience.

“I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I am overwhelmed with the long season I have had, and how it’s all gone.

“Now for a short break, then back in September for winter training.

“Thank you to everybody that has supported me – it means so much, and has really helped me through.

“Hopefully next year will be bigger and better.”

Charlotte will now train six days a week for the next few months to gain strength and technique ahead of the 202 campaign.

The athlete, coached by Michael Hitchon, father of Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sophie, had a best throw of 62.84m in 2019, to win the England Athletics Under 20 Championships at Bedford in June – finishing fourth in the Under 23 event the day after, with 61.28m.

She won a bronze medal in Boras, Sweden, in the European Athletics Under 20 Championships in July with 61.24m, and was also third at the prestigious Halle Throws International in Germany in June with 60.89m.

Charlotte won the Alan Bertram Memorial Hammer Open in Loughborough in April with 59.09m, and in May landed the Lancashire County Championships title in Blackpool with 58.00m.