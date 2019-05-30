Hammer star Charlotte in GB squad for biggest throws event in the world in Halle

Clitheroe’s Charlotte Williams is one of a 10-strong Great Britain team selected for the biggest throws event in the world in Halle this weekend.

The Burnley College student, 17, has been chosen for the Under 20 hammer competition, having achieved the European Under 20 Championships qualifying standard on a number of occasions this year.

She will be joined in the GB party by fellow Under 20 and Charlotte Payne, Commonwealth hammer champion Nick Miller, and Taylor Campbell , who completes the hammer contingent, as he steps up to the senior competition after finishing third in the Under 23 hammer event last year.

Charlotte goes into the event in good form, having this month competed at the Loughborough International for GB, where she was fifth with a throw of 59.70m – up against seniors.

She was then selected for the GB team the following day on the back of that result to compete at Halle this weekend.

And last weekend she competed in a Youth Development U17/U20 League Division North West 3 meeting in Blackburn, and won with a new personal best throw of 61.80m.

She will travel with the seniors today to Halle and compete on Saturday.

And Charlotte is hoping to medal at the biggest throws event in the world and gain her selection for Mannheim Gala, which takes place month – ahead of the European Under 20 Championships in Borås in July.

She has enjoyed an impressive season to date.

Earlier this month, Charlotte – coached by Michael Hitchon, father of Rio 2016 Olympic hammer bronze medalist Sophie – moved sixth on the UK all-time list for the Under 20 women’s hammer as she improved her personal best to 60.67m, again inside the European Junior Championship standard, in the UK YDL Division North West 3, again in Blackburn.

That took the Blackburn Harrier to number one in the UK rankings, number four in Europe and number 12 in the world.

And on the back of that, at the Lancashire County Track and Field Championships at the Stanley Park Arena in Blackpool, she threw 58m dead to claim the county title, which earned her a place in the GB juniors team for the Loughborough International.

Last month, Charlotte started the season in style in Loughborough, producing a personal best of almost five metres to go beyond the European Junior Championships qualifying mark, as she won the Under 20 women’s competition with a throw of 59.09m.

Also among the party in Halle are British indoor shot put champion Sophie McKinna, while Welsh athletes James Tomlinson, in the discus, and Sarah Omoregie, in the shot putt, both return for the Under 20 competition.

Javelin thrower Harry Hughes has also earned selection for the Under 23 event in Halle.

Reigning indoor and outdoor British shot put champion Scott Lincoln and discus thrower George Armstrong will compete as a senior and Under 23 respectively.

“It is a pleasure that each and every year we are able to take a team to such a highly-rated and world-renowned event in Halle,” said Peter Stanley, head of field and combined events at British Athletics.

“We have once again selected a strong team of British throwers, many of whom have started the season in career-best form.

“Halle is a perfect opportunity for both senior and age-group athletes to test themselves against the best in the world as an important year for all involved continues.

“It is also very positive that each athlete has their own coaching network, which can be seen as a very encouraging illustration of the quality of our developing throws coaches.”