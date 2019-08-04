Great day had by all at annual game

Waddington FC played their annual pre-season game against the Waddington Legends side at Twitter Lane.

The occasion, however, was tinged with sadness as a bumper crowd joined the players in a solemn minute’s silence as players and spectators remembered Waddington legends Johnathon Dugdale and Frank Richards.

The threatened rain failed to materialise and Waddington looked splendidly attired in their new training tops and football kit sponsored by Waterloo Premier Newsagents and Media Village respectively.

After an extensive drainage upgrade, the newly-refurbished pitch was a joy to play on.

The large crowd enjoyed an entertaining game full of thrills and spills, well refereed by Ian Walsh.

Despite a multitude of substitutions and the dubious tactic of playing 12 men on occasions, the Legends eventually succumbed to the superior fitness and youth of the first team.

Officials from the various local leagues were in attendance, and all commented favourably on the family atmosphere and great support the club enjoys from the local community.

A fun-filled afternoon was followed by an excellent barbeque at the village club and all present were entertained by the individual Legends’ recollections and reminiscences of former glories.