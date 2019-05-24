Dropped catches prove costly for Clitheroe against champions

The old adage will tell you that catches win matches in cricket, but it’s also true that dropped catches will cause quite the opposite.

Clitheroe captain Peter Dibb can attest to that following the 70-run defeat against defending champions Walsden at Chatburn Road.

The hosts, who won the Lancashire League title in 2017, squandered the opportunity to make the best possible start when dropping opening batsman Jake Hoosen off the first ball.

Sri Lankan professional Umesh Karunaratne, batting at number four, was also dropped before making a dent on the scoreboard.

Between them the pair posted 129 runs in a 196-7 finish with the former Rawtenstall and Todmorden paid man unbeaten on 97.

Clitheroe struggling to find any rhythm with the bat and wickets went at regular intervals. Kyle O’Connor made 20, number 10 Marcus Sharp posted 19 and Sam Mulligan added a knock of 17 as Walsden’s bowlers came out on top.

Karunaratne claimed 3-8 while Jamie Shackleton took 4-28 for the visitors.

“I felt it was a game we could have won at home,” said Dibb. “I’m just disappointed with the manner of it all.

“We dropped their pro on zero, and he finished up on 97, and we dropped Jake Hoosen, who made 32, off the first ball of the game.

“It’s moments like that where games are won and lost. Both were fairly routine catches, nobody means to drop them but with the standard at this level you’re not going to get a second chance. Their pro ended up taking us to the cleaners.

“Nine times out of 10 we take those catches and that changes the dynamics of the game. They’re fine margins and if they go in our favour, over the last couple of weeks, we would probably be top of the league now.”

Dibb is hoping for improvements with the bat heading in to tomorrow’s second round Worsley Cup tie at home to Great Harwood.

The skipper, who will also walk his side out against Crompton at Glebe Street on Sunday, said: “We’ve not been applying ourselves well enough with the bat and that’s been a recurring theme. We need to address that sharpish.

“We’re not a million miles away, we’re talking minor details, but our batting has been poor and there’s no getting away from that.

“We’ve got a young side and that’s something that shouldn’t be under estimated. We’ve got four lads under 19 playing every week.

“We are giving these lads a go and they’re batting and bowling every week. Credit to them because they deserve to be there. They’re talented lads.”

l On Bank Holiday Monday, May 27th, Ribblesdale Wanderers will host the Dil Raj Big Bash at Church Meadow.

Starting at 1 p.m., a team from Dil Raj will take on the New Inn Sixers in a charity six-a-side Twenty20 clash in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Thanks go to Ribblesdale Wanderers for hosting the game.