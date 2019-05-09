Clitheroe teenager Sam Mulligan’s milestone gets captain Peter Dibb’s praise

Chatburn Road captain Peter Dibb singled out the excellence of teenager Sam Mulligan as Clitheroe eased to victory at home to Church.

The 18-year-old made his first century in the Lancashire League, beating his previous highest score of 83, when finishing up on 103 in his side’s 112-run triumph.

Mulligan put on 51 for the second wicket alongside Harry Lang (21) and then added 85 for the third wicket when partnered with professional Suraj Randiv (25).

Charlie Dewhurst added 21 at the tail end as the home side closed on 210.

“It was a very impressive knock,” said Dibb. “He’s only 18 yet he batted so freely. His performance was nothing short of outstanding.

“He’s somebody that we’ve earmarked to do well and he’s looked good so hopefully he can kick on and have a big year for us.

“He’s a home produced talent so that gives us great satisfaction. We’re giving the young lads a go and Sam is thriving at the moment.”

Clitheroe’s Sri Lankan paid man then took 5-26 as the visitors survived just 33 overs. Dewhurst and Lang also chipped in with a couple of wickets apiece to keep Church at harm’s length.

“The pro was superb and took his five wickets well,” Dibb added. “He clean bowled their top three as well, including their pro [Dayyaan Galiem].

“He was really impressive. He’s a good guy and he’s big on the coaching side of things. He’s all about trying to help the rest of the lads, which is brilliant.”

Clitheroe have won two of their opening three fixtures in Division One and they face a Burnley side on Sunday with an identical record.

The only difference between the two rivals at present is that Dan Pickup’s men have picked up four more bowling points.

“They’re a strong team,” Dibb said. “Every week you’re involved in a tough fixture at this level.

“There aren’t any easy games so you can’t relax at any point. We’ve got to keep working hard. The lads are playing for each other at the moment and working as a team.”

Sunday’s fixture will be played at Turf Moor.