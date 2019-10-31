Clitheroe’s Croft brothers land gold in Copenhagen

Two boxing brothers both won gold in Denmark.

Earlier this month, Toro Croft Senior and Luca Croft Senior, who both train at the Ribble Valley Lions Boxing Club in Clitheroe, competed in the HSK Box Cup in Denmark.

Luca Croft

The HSK Box Cup is an annual two-day tournament held in Copenhagen, with over 300 boxers from around Europe all competing.

Toro and Luca, who both study at Ribblesdale School, outclassed their opponents in all stages of the competition to secure gold medals.

On the first day, Toro boxed current Welsh champion Jake Morris. Round 1 saw Toro completely dictate, landing powerful shots which troubled Morris, forcing the referee to give him a standing eight count.

The intensity from Toro carried on in the second round, and after more thudding punches, the referee stepped in to put and end to the contest, making Toro the winner by TKO, securing a place in the final the following day.

Luca Croft Senior followed his brother, after beating his opponent from host country Denmark.

The fight saw Luca control the pace and dominate his opponent through every stage of the fight, securing a unanimous decision and a gold medal.

Day two of the competition saw Toro fighting in the final against a boxer from Denmark. It didn’t take long into the first round before Toro figured his opponent out and took control. Dominating the three-round contest, Toro secured the gold medal.

Head coach Mohammed Sarfraz was very pleased with Toro and Lucas performance and said “Both brothers have a great talent and have the potential to go all the way.

“They’ve come to Denmark and won every contest without even coming out of second gear.

“Toro has earned a place on the England Development squad because of the talent he showed in the Championships earlier this year, which I’m sure will bring many more big opportunities to represent the country in the future.

“Luca will be entering the Championships for the first time in 2020 and we are all excited to see both brothers take over the boxing scene. It’s great to see such talent to come out of Clitheroe and it’s a pleasure to coach these future champions”

At the end of the competition Toro was awarded the Best Boxer Of The Tournament award to finish off a very successful tournament in Denmark.

Ribble Valley Lions Boxing Club in Clitheroe hold boxing classes take place on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays from 5-30 to 7-30 p.m.