Clitheroe's Alex Hartley named in England pool for vital ODIs

Clitheroe’s Alex Hartley has been named in a squad of 15 for England Women’s first two Royal London ODIs against West Indies.

England take on West Indies at the Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester today.

And they then do battle on Sunday at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, before, next Thursday, sees the final game at the CloudFM County Ground, Chelmsford.

The series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship, meaning points help towards qualification for the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

England need two more wins (– four more points – to reach 22 and qualify automatically for the tournament.

They would go in as holders, having won at Lord’s in 2017, where Lancashire left-arm spinner Hartley played her part.

The series precedes the Women’s Ashes, currently held by Australia.

That will take place from July 2-31.