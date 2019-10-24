Clitheroe boxer Luke Blackledge looking to put himself back on the map on undercard of World Boxing Super Series super lightweight final

Luke Blackledge is determined to put himself back on the map when he features on the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor on Saturday.

The unbeaten pair will fight it out for The Muhammad Ali Trophy at the O2 Arena in London with the WBA Super, WBC Diamond, IBF and Ring Magazine super lightweight titles also up for grabs.

Blackledge, 29, will take on Team Sauerland fighter Denis Radovan on the show, which also features the heavyweight bout between also features Dereck Chisora and David Price.

Clitheroe’s former Commonwealth champion hasn’t had his arm held aloft since May when he out-pointed Darryl Sharp on points in Bolton and has lost out to Chad Sugden and Ollie Pattison since.

However, he’s identified his latest contest as an opportunity to get his name back out there.

“I’ve only had five weeks’ notice for this camp so I’ve been living off salads for the past month or so,” he said.

“This is going to be a tough fight, but I’m up for it. He’s a very good fighter so I’ve trained hard for it.

“He’s had 180 amateur fights, he’s won a lot of them, and he’s unbeaten as a professional. He’s a very good fighter with plenty of experience. I’ve got a fight plan and I’m going to stick to it.”

Blackledge, a former WBC International Silver champion, who had flown out to Norway to prepare alongside Tim-Robin Lihaug, has traded blows with Radovan in the past.

The duo were sparring partners a few years ago at the Kienbaum Olympic Centre in Berlin when working with former WBA World champion Tyron Zeuge and coach Jurgen Brahmer.

“I sparred with him in Germany about three years ago when I was with Tyron Zeuge,” he said. “I know what he’s about.

“Sparring is sparring, it’s going to be a good fight, but I felt like I got the better of him. I stuck it right on him the first time, the next time he tried to box and move and he had a bit more success.

“I’m always confident going in to every fight, I’ve made sure that I’ve put the work in for this one, I’ve been out to Norway to prepare. That was good.

“Everything has gone really well, I’m just hoping this one goes better than last time. I don’t think I touched Zach Parker [on a WBSS undercard at the Echo Arena]. They’re very good shows to be on though.”

He added: “This is a chance to put myself back on the map. I’m going to win, there’s no doubt in my mind. I’m going to give it 110% and I know I’ll have to go through hell for this fight.

“This is a big opportunity, I’m back on TV and I’m up against a highly rated opponent. If I do beat him it will shoot me straight back up the rankings.

“A few years ago I was always getting the big fights and I’m getting that chance again now.”