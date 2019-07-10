Clitheroe are going all out to complete the set

Former Lancashire League and T20 champions Clitheroe will be looking to complete the set this season, according to vice-captain Kyle O’Connor.

Clitheroe, who swept the board in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, secured the double in their first season at this level in 2017.

The only piece of silverware that has escaped them so far is the Worsley Cup. They’ll tackle Todmorden in the semi-final of the competition at Centre Vale on July 20th.

“We just want to finish the second half of the season strongly,” said the former Read wicket-keeper. “There have been a lot of high points this season, but there have also been some low points.

“We’re in the Worsley Cup semi-final so it would be nice to get to the final and keep pushing from there.

“As a club we’re determined to win that competition now. The club has won everything else on offer so it would be nice to play a part in winning some silverware with Clitheroe.”

The 32-year-old top-scored in Clitheroe’s three-wicket defeat to Norden at Woodhouse Lane, a loss that proved to be a bitter pill to swallow for the visitors.

O’Connor finished unbeaten on 67 as Clitheroe posted 250-7. He added 50 for the fifth wicket alongside Sri Lankan paid man Suraj Randiv (23) and another 66 for the following wicket with Tom Lord (43).

Harry Lang had already made 36 at that point while captain Peter Dibb chipped in with a knock of 23 as Greg Butterworth took 4-79.

Dewhurst took 3-66 in the reply, but the hosts got over the line with three balls to spare. Josh Tolley (58), professional Jake Sandham (53), Saif Bhojani (29), Harvey Fitton (29) and Joe Humphreys (24) were the key men for Norden.

“My keeping has improved, my performances have gone to the next level, though I had an off day at the weekend,” said O’Connor.

“I’d been having a rough patch with the bat as well until the game against Norden, but everyone had stuck by me. I feel as though I’m improving as a player and a person.

“We batted really well. We started building a platform for the middle order and in the end we thought 250 was a very competitive total. However, we didn’t field or bowl to plan.

“We just need to start knitting everything together. Their batters punished our bowling, they found the gaps really well, and a few dropped catches and errors in the field were costly.”