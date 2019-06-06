Charlotte wins bronze at world’s biggest throws event

She had hoped to medal at the biggest throws event in the world.

And Clitheroe’s Charlotte Williams did just that at prestigious Halle Throws International over the weekend, claiming bronze in the Under 20s hammer for Great Britain.

Blackburn Harrier Charlotte, coached by Michael Hitchon, father of former World junior champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sophie, was third after a best of 60.89m, with teammate Charlotte Payne (Newbury), making her British debut, fourth with 59.66m.

The throw continued her impressive form, having thrown a personal best of 61.80m the previous weekend at Blackburn in a UK Youth Development U17/U20 League Division North West 3 meeting.

Indeed, the 17-year-old Burnley College student has consistently thrown above 58m so far this season, with another effort of 60.67m, again in Blackburn, earlier in May.