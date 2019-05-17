Charlotte lands Lancashire hammer title in Blackpool

It’s been a great couple of weeks for Charlotte Williams.

Last Sunday, the 17-year-old Burnley College student moved sixth on the UK all-time list for the Under 20 women’s hammer as she improved her personal best to 60.67m, once again inside the European Junior Championship standard, in the UK Youth Development U17/U20 League Division North West 3, in Blackburn.

That took the Blackburn Harrier, coached by Michael Hitchon, father of Olympic bronze medalist Sophie, to number one in the UK rankings, number four in Europe and number 12 in the world.

And this weekend, at the Lancashire County Track and Field Championships at the Stanley Park Arena in Blackpool, the Clitheroe athlete threw 58m dead to claim the county title.

And that means she has now been selected to compete for GB juniors at the Loughborough international this coming weekend.

Last month, Charlotte started the season in great form in Loughborough, producing a personal best of almost five metres to go beyond the European Junior Championships qualifying mark, as she won the Under 20 women’s competition with a throw of 59.09m.