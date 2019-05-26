Bronze for Finn in first event representing Manchester

Oakhill School Year 7 pupil Finn Connelley travelled to Ipswich to compete in the Pipers Vale Challenge Cup against the countries top mens gymnasts.

In the Pipers Vale Under 12 challenge category, Finn managed strong performances on all six pieces, which helped him place a respectable 18th out of 49 other top flight gymnasts.

He really stood out on his high bar routine where he managed to score an amazing 12.200 which in turn saw him win a bronze medal.

This was Finn’s first time representing his new club Manchester Academy of Gymnastics, where he trains five times a week, over 20 hours, alongside Commonwealth, European and British champions.

Finn competes six pieces of equipment – floor, pommel, rings, parallel bars, vault and his favourite, the high bar.

Starting gymnastics at the age of 18 months old at his mum’s club, Ribble Valley Acrobatic Academy, it was soon evident that he had a flair for gymnastics and entered his first floor and vault competition at four-years-old.

Each competition saw him constantly improve, and he needed a new challenge, so his parents sought out further training on all six pieces at Longridge Gymnastics Club, where he trained nine hours a week for just over a year.

Having trialled at MAG Academy in November 2018, he was offered a place on their men’s squad training programme, which requires almost as many hours as he attends school!