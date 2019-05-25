Another £8,000 raised at One Love Charity Golf Day at Clitheroe

A charity golf day at Clitheroe Golf Club in memory of a Ribble Valley mum who lost her life in the Manchester Arena bombing has raised over £8,000.

Organised by Michelle Kiss’s son Dylan and Clitheroe Golf Club assistant professional Sam Geddes, the money from the One Love Charity Golf Day will be donated to the intensive care units at Manchester Royal Hospital, Salford Royal Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital where victims of the bomb blast were treated.

Michelle Kiss was one of the 22 fatalities of the terrorist atrocity in May 2017.

Last Friday’s golf day involved 28 sponsored teams of four and brings the total amount raised in memory of Michelle to £21,800.

Still at Clitheroe, Graham Child added a second round 83-13-70 to his first round net 70 to win the Tom Morris Putter.

Runner-up with a net 144 was Sam Rayner, with William Child leading the second round field with 89-20-69 to take third place overall on 146 after card play-offs with Simon Cherry and Steven Owen.

A Midweek Medal on Wednesday was won by David Thornhill’s round of 75-6-69.

Matthew Nettleton was two shots back on 79-8-71, with Kevin Rogerson third, scoring 78-5-73 after a card play-off with Brian Stokes.

Sunday’s Open Fourball at Clitheroe was won by S. Sunners and M. Hudson’s 44 points, one better than runners-up Alex Ashworth and Peter Dawson. John Lewis and Paul Gresty were third with 42 points.

The lady members competed for the Francis Smith EGM on Thursday, won by Sheila Cornwell’s 95-21-74.

Kim Andrew was runner-up on 76+1-77 with the Lady Captain Cheryl Burke in third place.

* There was a packed field at Mytton Fold Golf Club at the weekend for the Founder Captains Trophy, with all blessed with great weather and conditions.

There was one standout score, as Jon Harvey scored a course-busting and handicap-reducing 82-16-66 to win.

In second, on a card play off, was Kevin Booth with a score of 84-14-70, beating Michael Kelbie into third, who scored 89-19-70.

Taking the Division 1 prize this week was John Whittaker with 84-13-71.

And the Division 2 prize was won by Garry Toft with a score of 91-19-72.

There were more celebrations in the Toft household as Elaine Toft joined Garry as a winner.

Elaine emerged as the ladies’ winner with a score of 119-39-80.

There was just the one two this week, so the Two’s pot was won by Steve Worrall, with a two on the first.

Friday saw the first Foxes and Rabbits of the season.

There was a fantastic turnout of teams, with 23 partnerships setting out to try to prove just who was the Fox and who was the Rabbit!

Top of the Rabbits this year was Ian Peers, with just 15 putts on the nine holes.

In second was Keith Fitzhenry’s partner Jorge with 17 putts.

The team prize saw Elaine Fitzhenry and partner Catherine take first prize with a score of 36.

In second was Dave Pennington and partner Thomas scoring 38.

Last week also saw the Jim Hindle Memorial Trophy played at Mytton Fold.

The Seniors battled it out to land this trophy, but there could only be one winner, and this was John Whittaker scoring 36 points.

Second was Alan Rodgers with 34 points.

And third, three points further adrift, was Richard Greaves with 31 points.

* Twenty ladies enjoyed the weather and played in the EG Medal and Longworth Cup second qualifier at Whalley Golf Club.

Shirley Pallich led the field with a net score of 72, with second and third place going to Jennifer Stewart and Julie Singh respectively, each with a net score of 74.

The previous week, a nine-hole Stableford competition was won by Janet Halfpenny beating Ann Hudson by four points.

The results was: 1, Janet Halfpenny 15 points; 2, Ann Hudson 11 points; 3, Tricia Marshall 10 points.

In the 18-hole Stableford competition, Julie Singh won with two pars, and beating Brenda Griffith by one point.

The result was: 1t, Julie Singh 34 points; 2, Brenda Griffith 33 points; 3, Jennifer Elaine Stewart 32 points.

Earlier this month, 26 ladies again played in the EG Medal and Longworth Cup qualifier.

Although conditions were a little cool for May, the players managed to dodge the rain.

Christine Thurston was the field leader with a net of 72, leading to a reduction in her handicap by one shot.

Congratulations also go to Jennifer Stewart, who was second with a net 75, while third was Margaret Calvert with a net score of 76.