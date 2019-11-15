All Blacks return over the hill with bragging rights

Saturday saw Colne make the short trip over Pendle Hill to neighbours Clitheroe.

These local derbies are always very competitive, and despite the chilly conditions, the game proved to be no exception.

First blood went to Colne in the 10th minute.

A stolen ball in the lineout saw a great rolling maul move steadily towards the Clitheroe try line.

The ball popped out of the back and was picked up by skipper Adam Padgett, who was able to force his way through the defence and dot the ball down over the line. Kick not converted.

Shortly after that Matty Tindall’s shoulder was rearranged in a crunching tackle that was felt on the sidelines.

That was to be the end of his game followed by a trip to the local A and E.

Clitheroe added three points in the run up to half-time but there was to be no further addition with Colne just edging it at the halfway point 5-3.

The second half was pretty much dominated by Colne and most of the game was played in the Clitheroe half.

Two successive scrums saw them move steadily towards the try line, with Clitheroe seemingly helpless to stop the advancing Colne pack.

The second of these scrums saw the ball picked up by Kyle Hargreaves, and he was able to beat the despairing lunges of the Clitheroe defence and double Colne’s score. Kick not converted.

Some further strong pressure from Colne in the 70th minute saw them advancing once more towards the Clitheroe line.

The second of two infringements under the sticks by Clitheroe saw Colne being awarded a penalty try, leaving them leading 17-8.

Clitheroe did manage a further try in the dying minutes but the kick was not converted.

The game ended with Colne once more on the Clitheroe try line but unable to add to their score.

The scoreboard showed a Colne victory, 17-13.

A really strong performance from all Colne players involved in the game – total domination in the scrum and regularly beating Clitheroe at the lineout went a long way to ensuring that Colne took the spoils.

It was an excellent result and just the boost that Colne needed for tomorrow’s trip to Marple.