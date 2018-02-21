New skipper has big shoes to fill!

Lancashire League champions Clitheroe have named Jack Dewhurst as captain for the 2018 season.

He replaces Paul Gaskell as skipper, who steps down as Clitheroe’s most successful captain ever, leading the side to five-successive league titles and three cup victories, including a 2016 Ribblesdale League treble.

Gaskell has also worked tirelessly off the field; often helping with the ground and improving our facilities through manual labour and his own fundraising efforts.

Gaskell said: “I’d like to thank all those involved during my time as skipper at the club, the success we’ve achieved over the past few years has been a real team effort, and the amount of contributors is honestly too many too mention. I have no doubt that Jack is the right man for the job and wish him every success going forward.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the team and club as we continue to progress”.

New skipper Dewhurst leads the side off the back of a 2017 season that saw him tally over 800 runs in all competitions.

In 2013, the former Lancashire Academy star previously became the only player to win both Ribblesdale League batting and bowling awards in the same season.

He has captaincy experience having led Australian outfit Lilydale Cricket Club to the title in 2016, and he said: “Big thanks to Paul for getting us into the position we are now and I hope he will continue to contribute to our success in the future.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”