Young Alex to take on the world’s best

Alex Connor – son of former Clitheroe resident Janine Connor – has graduated to the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost in 2019 – for his maiden campaign in single-seaters.

The 14-year-old is UAE-born, but races under a British licence, after his mother left the Ribble Valley over 20 years ago to live and work in Dubai.

Janine, who went to Bowland County Secondary School, is the daughter of Beryl Moss, who owned the Victoria Hotel (now Fatface)) on the High Street, and is now Managing Director of Xpert Learning – a learning, talent and performance consultancy, which she co-founded in 2003.

And son Alex is now the latest member of the Young Racing Drivers Academy (YRDA) to graduate to Britain’s FIA-sanctioned Formula 4 series with Arden.

And he is feeling confident after a promising winter testing programme with the defending Teams’ Champions.

His career began in the Sodi World Series Junior Cup in Dubai, before progressing through the UAE’s Rotax Micromax and IAME X30 Cadet Championships to the X30 Junior and Rotax Junior Max Championships with Energy Dubai.

He was X30 Cadet Champion in 2015-16, and Vice-Champion in MicroMax the same year. He was also third at the SWS Junior World Cup Finals.

Alex will line up for the start of the 10-event, 30-race calendar at Brands Hatch on April 6th and 7th, and he said: “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to race with Arden in the F4 British Championship.

“The guys at the YRDA have put a lot of effort into helping me in the simulator and in the gym. This has meant that the testing programme has gone well and I’m getting more confident with the car with each test.

“I know that the championship attracts the best young drivers from around the world, but I am certainly going to do my best and hopefully achieve some podium finishes along the way.”

Arden’s Team Principal Garry Horner is similarly optimistic, and feels the future is bright for Alex: “We have been monitoring his progress very closely as he is a member of the Young Racing Driver Academy.

“And we look forward to seeing him convert the talent and promise that he has shown in testing into podium success with us this season.”