Valuable experience for Tom with GB

Tom Wilson has just returned from Fort William in Scotland, where he gained his first World Cup Downhill Mountain Bike experience.

The 18-year-old, from Tosside, competed in the junior men category, having been selected to ride for the Great Britain team.

And he placed 26th out of 40 in his qualifying run on Saturday – an impressive performance, particularly as this was the first time he had ridden the tracks at Fort William, although the top 20 qualified to compete in the Junior Men’s Final on the Sunday.

Tom, currently a student living in Innerleithen, in Scotland, is enjoying a busy mountain biking season.

He competes in mountain bike Enduro, where he is a sponsored rider of the Orange Factory Race Team.

Tom is the series leader in the national UKGE Enduro series after two rounds and he placed 17 th in the Under 21 category of the Enduro World Series (EWS) race in Olargues, France.

He will travel to Slovenia, Italy and Spain later in the year to compete in the EWS and achieve an overall world ranking.