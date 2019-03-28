There’s no stopping Sandygate ABC star Reece

Sandygate ABC’s Reece Farnhill eased through to the England Boxing Elite Championship North West Finals with a first round stoppage against Matty Mayo in Tameside.

The 22-year-old needed less than a minute to see off his opponent when dropping the Eccles Boxing Gym amateur with a big right hand before following up with a relentless combination that forced the referee to intervene.

The Sabden ace will now go up against England representative and Great Britain Tri-Nations gold medallist Ramtin Musah at Ashton Masonic Hall on Saturday.

Coach Andy Howcroft said: “Reece has really come on again and his opponent shouldn’t have been in the ring with him.

“His next fight will be much tougher but he’s capable of beating him. If he does then there’s a good chance that he’ll go on and win it.”

Farnhill has been sparring with Liam Smith at Joe Gallagher’s base, situated at Amir Khan’s Academy in Bolton, ahead of the Merseysider’s bout against Sam Eggington at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

The Ribble Valley fighter, who was watched by Anthony Crolla, Frankie Gavin, Callum Smith and Paul Smith - who described him as ‘pure class’ - has also been helping Scott Fitzgerald prepare for his scrap against Anthony Fowler at Larches and Savick ABC in Preston.

“They’ve been really impressed with him at Gallagher’s. It was quite an intimidating experience when we first walked in with all those top class fighters there.

“Reece used to watch these lads train and now he’s getting the opportunity to spar with them. They’ve asked him back as well. They were made up with him.

“He dealt with the situation really well, with all those stars around him. It was an interesting experience and he held his own.”