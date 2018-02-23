Talented teenager Toro tames another foe with stoppage win

Boxer Toro Croft is starting to make a real name for himself in amateur boxing circles after recording yet another victory.

The 14-year-old, who fights out of Ribble Valley Amateur Boxing Club, featured on the Blackburn Cobras show earlier in the month and he proved to be a knockout hit.

The Ribblesdale High School pupil showed no mercy to his opponent, representing Roy Richardson ABC.

Toro landed perfect shots to the head and body, dancing around the ring while showing off his footwork and lightening fast hand speed.

And it was that very concoction that proved too much for his opponent as the referee was forced to step in between the fighters in the second round, signalling a stoppage win for Toro.

Coaches Mohammed Sarfraz, Mohammed Sirtaj, Mohammed Ihsan, who were all sat ring side for the contest, commented: “Toro has shown that hard work does pay off. Well done Toro. Keep up the good work.”

The teenager made his amateur debut in the sport around 13 months ago when he saw off Brandon Barker (Fox ABC) at the Lightbowne Sports and Social Club in Moston and he hasn’t looked back since.

