Success for Dolphins aces

Five Clitheroe Dolphins swimmers’ hard work at training has paid dividends.

They all qualified for the British Biathlon Championship in Birmingham.

Pictured, from left, are front row, Elizabeth Waddington (11), Sadie Wilson (9), back row, Alasdair Moir (15), Samuel Case (15), Tom Owen-Baxter (13) and Clitheroe Dolphins Head Coach Paul Davison.

Clitheroe Dolphins have also announced that their starting blocks at Ribblesdale Pool have been completely refurbished for the 2019 swimming calendar.

They have been beautifully finished in the team colours and are awaiting the starting dives of their members.

Maybe the feet of Olympic champions will tread them on the way to gold medals.

If you would like to sponsor a block or have a child with aspirations to be a future swimming champion, contact Clitheroe Dolphins for further details.