Strong finish sees Samantha finish 11th

Olympian Samantha Murray produced a strong laser run to finish just outside the top 10 in 11th in the final of the Sofia Modern Pentathlon World Cup.

The day got off to an excellent start for Murray, who improved on her time from qualifying in the swim, as she recorded a season’s best of 2:11.85 to finished level with the leading athletes.

In the fencing, Murray finished on 15 hits, before, in the riding discipline she showed composure, recording 287 points.

That left her 17th in the standings, and in the laser run, where a strong performance from the 2014 World champion saw her move up to 11th place at the line.

The next time Murray is in action is at the British Modern Pentathlon Championships on Saturday, June 9th at the University of Bath.

Entry to that event is free for spectators.

l Would you like to meet Olympic silver medallist modern pentathlete Samantha Murray and her show jumping trainer?

Now is your chance! Harryhall.com is proud to support full time athlete and two-time Olympian Murray, and she has kindly agreed to host a Harry Hall Yard Visit on Wednesday, June 13th from 9-30 a.m. to 11-30 a.m.

At a young age, Sam rode ponies at her grandparents’ farm and enjoyed competing in local shows.

After excelling in athletics at school, Sam became involved in athletics and swimming and then discovered Modern Pentathlon.

After a taster session in shooting and fencing, Sam joined Ribble Valley Modern Pentathlon Team and at the age of 12, she competed in her first Modern Pentathlon.

She was soon getting noticed, eventually winning a bronze medal in the 2012 World Championships.

Sam’s defining moment came at the London 2012 Olympics, where she wrote herself into the history books as silver medallist.

Selected again for Rio four years later, she finished eighth.

Sam will be meeting guests at the yard of modern pentathlon’s chief equestrian trainer, Jabeena Maslin, at her yard in Beaminster, Dorset.

There are 12 pairs of free tickets to give away and every visitor takes home a goody bag.

Find out how Jabeena prepares athletes like Sam to jump decent show jumping courses on a horse they have met only minutes earlier, what kit and training methods they find works for them, and more.

Go to harryhall.com for more details.