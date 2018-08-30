Sophie takes on the best in the world with England

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb is in action for the England team at the World Amateur Team Championships, which started yesterday at Carton House, near Dublin.

The women’s team for the Espirito Santo Trophy is Annabell Fuller, Lamb and Hollie Muse.

The championship will run until Saturday.

Lamb, 20, played in the Curtis Cup and joined Fuller as runner-up in the English women’s amateur.

She was also second in the Welsh women’s open, eighth in the Portuguese Ladies’ Amateur, 2nd Welsh Stroke Play, and leads the England Golf women’s order of merit.

Already this year she has represented England in the Nations Cup team in the Spanish Ladies’, Welsh Ladies’ and European Ladies’ Team Championships.

Fuller, 16, (Roehampton) is England’s youngest-ever Curtis Cup player. She was runner-up in both the Portuguese and English women’s amateur, and has been selected for the European team for the Junior Ryder Cup.

Muse, 18, (West Lancashire) has reached the semi-finals of the British amateur, and qualified to play in the Ricoh Women’s British Open.