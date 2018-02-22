Sophie off to Nations Cup at Spanish Open

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb will represent one of three England teams in the Nations Cup at the Spanish women’s amateur championship later this month.

The first team combines Lamb – the low amateur at the Ricoh Women’s British Open – Annabell Fuller and Bel Wardle. Wardle won the recent Portuguese women’s championship in a play-off with Fuller.

The second team is Lianna Bailey, Lily May Humphreys and Georgia Price, and the third team, drawn from the England Golf girls’ squad, is Martha Lewis, Mimi Rhodes and Hannah Screen.

The Spanish championship will be played at Barcelo Montecastillo golf and sports resort from February 28th to March 4th.

l Saturday’s Winter League Fourball Betterball Stableford at Clitheroe Golf Club produced some high scoring performances, with Michael Heaps and Alex Taylor heading the field with 49 points.

Gary Byrne and Howard Rishton were the runners-up on 47 points, with Robert Driver and Peter Dunlop just one point behind in third after a card play-off with David Bennett and Tim Stanley.

Sunday’s Single Stableford was won by Andrew Blockeel with 39 points, one better than Stuart Nunn who was second ahead of Nigel Clowes after a card play-off.