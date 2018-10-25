Sophie joins the pro ranks!

Clitheroe golfer Sophie Lamb turned professional last week, although she suffered a baptism of fire at the Ladies’ European Tour’s Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Two seven over rounds of 79 saw the 21-year-old knocked out , and she mused on her twitter page @sophielamb97: “Heading home after a busy week in India.

“Thankyou so much @LETgolf @WomenIndianOpen for having me!

“I have loved being a part of this amazing tournament.

“The golf was not what I had hoped, but a full on week with lots going on.

“Looking forward to some time at home now practicing.”

Following her pro bow at Gurgaon, Sophie now heads to Morocco for the LET’s Lalla Aicha Tour School, with pre-qualifying beginning on November 1st.

It all adds to a busy year for the burgeoning talent, who secured top 10 finishes at the Portuguese International Ladies’ Amateur, the Welsh Ladies’ Open Stroke Play, the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play, and the English Women’s Amateur events, and lined up in the European Ladies’ Team Championship, Curtis Cup, and Espirito Santo Trophy.

It’s fair to say turning professional has seemed a huge possibility since she won the 2016 Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship – her first women’s title.

That put her alongside the likes of previous winners Charley Hull and Bronte Law, and showed her potential.

Last year, she began to test herself in professional circles, as she qualified for the RICOH Women’s British Open, and won the Smyth Salver after finishing as leading amateur.

She also competed at the Omega Dubai Ladies’ Classic and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies’ Open, and after turning professional last week, she said: “Excited to announce that I have officially turned professional!! I cant thank @EnglandGolf enough for how much they have supported me and got me to this point. Thank you to @LETgolf @WomenIndianOpen for inviting me. Also thanks to my friends and family for always supporting me.”