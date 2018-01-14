Scott wins top class Valley 10k

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games triathlon silver medalist finished in 29 minutes 33 seconds, three seconds behind Richmond and Zetland Harriers’ Scott, who ran for Great Britain in the heats of the 5,000 metres at the World Championships in London in August.

Third was Richard Horton of Shaftesbury Barnet in 29:57, with Patrick Dever the first local finisher, the Preston Harrier fourth in 30:02.

RESULTS:

1, Marc Scott (00:29:36) Richmond & Zetland Harriers; 2, Jonny Brownlee (00:29:53) Bingley Harriers & AC; 3, Richard Horton (00:29:57) Shaftesbury Barnet; 4, Patrick Dever (00:30:02) Preston Harriers; 5, Calum Johnson (00:30:07) Gateshead; 6, Robert Danson (00:30:24) Wesham Road Runners; 7, Ben Fish (00:30:30) Blackburn Harriers; 8, Jack Crabtree (00:30:31) Shaftsbury Harriers; 9, David Devine (00:30:37) Liverpool Harriers & AC; 10, Michael Cayton (00:30:47) Horwich R M I Harriers; 11, Lachlan Oates (00:30:56) Shettleston Harriers; 12, Andrew Smith (00:30:59) Pudsey & Bramley AC; 13, Gordon Benson (00:31:00) Leeds City AC; 14, Ben Johnson (00:31:01) Southport Waterloo AC; 15, James Douglas (00:31:03) Border Harriers; 16, Andy Benson (00:31:03) Preston Harriers; 17, Sam Mitchell (00:31:09) Nutts AC; 18, Nathan Dunn (00:31:13) Preston Harriers; 19, Danny Hallam (00:31:17) Wreake & Soar Valley; 20, Ian Lawton (00:31:30) Mersey Tri; 21, Joshua Schofield (00:31:32) City Of York AC; 22, Michael Kallenberg (00:31:38) Cardiff AC; 23, Stuart Robinson (00:31:38) Salford Harriers & AC; 24, Max McNeill (00:31:46) Salford Harriers & AC; 25, Tim Raynes (00:31:47) Blackburn Harriers.