Sandygate’s hottest prospect Reece Farnhill earns ‘Boxer of the Night’ prize in Liverpool

Sabden’s Reece Farnhill was handed the ‘Boxer of the Night’ accolade as Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club hit the road again.

Following the recent success of the club’s sold out home show at Burnley Mechanics, the 22-year-old travelled to Merseyside to be the Senior Elite main event at the Aintree ABC show.

The former St Augustine’s RC High School pupil, who competes at 75kg, faced 32-year-old A. Joseph (Kirkdale ABC) at The Isla Gladstone Conservatory, Liverpool.

Farnhill, who was crowned North West champion last year after seeing off Leigh ABC’s Brian Rennie in the third round of the final at the Masonic Hall in Ashton-under-Lyne, went in to the contest on the back of a productive training camp.

The Ribble Valley fighter, who once triumphed in the Class B Senior Development National Championships, gaining recognition from coaches at England Boxing’s Elite Men’s 75kg+ Open Talent Day, had been sparring with Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Scott Fitzgerald.

The unbeaten Preston professional, who has nine knockouts from 12 victories, takes on former Team GB team-mate Anthony Fowler at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 30th.

Farnhill’s fitness and work rate was evident straight from the opening bell as he continued to control proceedings.

The away fighter kept up the pace throughout the three three-minute rounds as the Burnley boxer put on a masterful display against the seasoned Liverpudlian.

Farnhill asserted his authority, keeping centre of the ring and continued to switch from head to body with rhythmic ease. I

n the end he was awarded a unanimous verdict from the Merseyside and Cheshire judges ringside.

Cliviger’s unbeaten Spencer Wilkes (15) is also being kept busy as he boxes tonight in Carlisle, Cumbria, on the Border City ABC home show.

Anyone interested in joining the Hargreaves Street Club can find details via the webpage at www.sandygateabc.com.