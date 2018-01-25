Samantha selected for Budapest competition

Samantha Murray is one of 11 Pentathlon GB athletes who have been selected for the opening international of the season, the Budapest Indoor Competition, which starts today.

The selection follows National Ranking Competition 1, won by Murray, and sees six of the top eight Women after the opening four disciplines heading to Hungary.

The competition marks the start of a long 2018 season with this year’s World Championships not taking place in Mexico until mid-September.

In 2016, Kate French took victory at the event before going on to finish fifth at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

With a bumper entry of over 70 athletes in each gender, there will be qualifying followed by a final for both the Women and Men.

Women’s qualifying is today, with the final to follow on Saturday.