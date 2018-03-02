Samantha named in GB squad for LA

Samantha Murray has been named in the Pentathlon GB women’s team for World Cup 2 in Los Angeles next month.

The Clitheroe athlete will be joined by Jess Varley, Jo Muir and Frankie Summers at the event, which takes place between March 27th and 31st.

Murray will go into the event in impressive form.

She made it two wins from two earlier this month when clinching victory at the second Pentathlon GB National Ranking Competition of the year in Bath.

Murray led from start to finish, as she continues to build on her success at the 2017 British Pentathlon Championships last June.

Pentathlon GB have sent a young team to the opening World Cup of the season in Cairo this week, starting yesterday, with Morecambe’s Georgia Hannam lining up with Gloucestershire’s Zoe Davison, after the withdrawals of Muir and Varley due to illness.

The two 19-year-olds join fellow 19-year-old Kerenza Bryson and 20-year-old Charlie Follett, completing the Women’s line-up.

Murray and her GB teammates have a busy year in store, with further World Cups in Kecskemet (3rd-7th May) and Sofia (23rd-27th May), before the World Cup Final in Astana, Kazakhstan from 22nd-24th June.

The Senior European Championships take place in Hungary in mid-July, before the biggest event this year, the 2018 Senior World Championships, follows in September, with the altitude in Mexico City set to be a big factor in the event.

On home soil, the revamped British Open Modern Pentathlon Championships will take place in Bath on June 9th and 10th will see Great Britain’s best senior and junior pentathletes competing in a high-quality competition.