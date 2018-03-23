Sam prepares for LA with second in Rome

Samantha Murray warmed up for the modern pentathlon World Cup 2 in Los Angeles by finishing second in the Italian Open Championships on Saturday.

The Championships came at the end of a week-long training camp in Rome, alongside Pentathlon GB’s Italian counterparts, providing the team with competition practice ahead of next week’s World Cup 2.

Great Britain’s women’s team consisted of Murray, Jess Varley and Georgia Hannam.

Double Olympian Murray got her first international competition of 2018 off to a great start in the fence, putting her practice from the week’s training camp to good use with some beautifully-timed hits.

She finished the fence in third, scoring 14 victories with just six defeats.

After a short break and a chance to refuel, the girls headed to the pool.

Murray yet again showed she’s on top form, producing the second quickest swim of the day in 2.12.

The girls were then split into their respective age categories, meaning Murray was second in the Senior event.

Clitheroe’s Murray managed to hold her composure to also produce another brilliant clear round for Great Britain in the ride, leaving her in first position with just the laser run to go.

The laser run proved to be an exciting race, with some really quick runners in the field.

Murray finished a great day with a strong final discipline to take home the silver medal, just getting overtaken by Italy’s Irene Prampolini in her third shoot.

Looking back on the day, she said: “It’s been a really good training camp in Rome.

“I’ve enjoyed a solid day of competing and it’s been brilliant preparation for the World Cup in LA next week.”

Pentathlon GB’s senior athletes will return to the international circuit as a strong team heads to the second World Cup of the year in Los Angeles.

Northamptonshire’s Jess Varley will join Murray, Dumfries’ Jo Muir and Dorking’s Francesca Summers in the women’s team heading to California.

Murray will both head into the event in fine form having topped both of this year’s Pentathlon GB Ranking Competitions at the University of Bath.

It is the second consecutive year that a World Cup has been held in Los Angeles following the season opener in 2017.

That proved to be a successful competition for Pentathlon GB athletes with Kate French claiming silver in the women’s competition.

The USA has held regular competitions in the past and this is the eighth consecutive year that a leg of the Modern Pentathlon World Cup Series has been held across the Atlantic.

There have been plenty of high notes during that time including a triple podium success for Murray (gold), Jamie Cooke (gold) and Kate French (bronze) in 2015, and World Cup Final victory for Jamie Cooke in Florida in 2016 before the move to California 12 months ago.

Women’s qualifying is held on Monday, with the final on Wednesday.

Friday, March 30th sees the mixed relay take place.