Ribblesdale High claim fourth in athletics events

Congratulations are in order for Ribblesdale High School’s Year 7 boys’ and girls’ athletics teams.

Both finished fourth in the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Sportshall Athletics Competition held at Oakhill College last week.

Ribblesdale High schools Year 7 netball team were third in the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley tournament at Accrington Academy, winning eight of their 10 games. The team was: Maicey-Ella Garner, Kiera Haxton, Eden Harris, Lola Creswell, Scarlett Camm, Lexie Moore, Lillia Hodgson, Lily Warren and Ruth Cameron.

Events included speed bounce, high jump, shot put, obstacle relay and numerous sprint and distance races, and there were many outstanding individual performances.

The girls’ team was: Lillia Hodgson, Keira Haxton, Betty Waddington, Trix Higginson, Lexie Moore, Lucy Turner, Eden Harris, Maicey-Ella Garner and Lola Creswell.

And the boys’ team was: Connor High, Rex Cameron, Charlie Day, Josh Hillary, Simon McKenna, Jack Reedy, Jordon Dobson and Lucas Liversage.

Ribblesdale High School’s Year 7 netball team also finished third in the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Netball Tournament held at Accrington Academy last week.

All the girls played exceptionally well despite the very cold weather, and they managed to win eight of their 10 matches, only losing by one goal to the eventual winners, St Augustines.

The team was: Maicey-Ella Garner, Kiera Haxton, Eden Harris, Lola Creswell, Scarlett Camm, Lexie Moore, Lillia Hodgson, Lily Warren and Ruth Cameron.