Ribblesdale High achieve podium finish in Norwich

Ribblesdale High School are celebrating skiing success for their Under 19 boys’ and girls teams.

Both teams came fourth in the Under 19 National Age Group Finals, held at Norwich Snowsports’ Club, which is an outstanding achievement.

Ciaran Bradwell

They then went on to compete in the Open Championships, also held at Norwich.

Once again both teams performed exceptionally well, and achieved some fantastic individual and team results.

The girls came fifth, and the boys came third, achieving a podium place out of all the schools in England.

These results mean that both teams have qualified for the British Schools’ Skiing Championships to be held in Pontypool.

Congratulations must also go to Ciaran Bradwell, who came first out of 140 competitors in the individual competition – again an outstanding achievement.

Five members of the teams – Ciaran Bradwell, Georgia Singh, Joel Whitfield, Daniel Wilson and Rebecca Heselton – have just found out that they have been selected for the EESKIA Squads in 2018 and will go to Norway in February for a training week.

Meanwhile, Ribblesdale High School also recorded outstanding results in the Modern Biathlon Competition – consisting of running and swimming – held at Accrington Academy.

There were some outstanding individual performances in all the age categories, with many pupils winning their events.

The school are looking forward to finding out which pupils have qualified for the next round in Birmingham.

Elizabeth Waddington was first in the Under 12 Girls’ section, with Jessica Simpson also winning the Under 13 Girls’ category, and Lucy Brady was the Under 14 Girls’ winner.

Keira Haxton was seventh in the Under 13s, Kenzi Ormerod second in the Under 14s and Eleesha Charnley second in the Under 15s.

Tyler Hillary won the Under 15 Boys’ section, with Sam Case the Under 16s winner.

Zak Mala was third in the Under 13 Boys, with Blane Birch fifth and Zak Burgess eighth.