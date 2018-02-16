Ribble Valley gymnasts clean up

Ribble Valley Acrobatic Academy’s boys cleaned up at the recent North West floor and vault championships.

The boys competed with over 100 gymnasts from the region at Robin Park, Wigan last month, competing in all levels of two-piece competition.

New to regional level competition, the younger boys in particular excelled.

Isaac Jacques (7) claimed gold, Zack Moss (6) bronze, Adam Mulligan (9) gold and Kiefer D’Souza (8) silver.

And the academy’s higher level boys Ethan Rogers (level 3), Oliver Pinder and Luke Ferguson (level 2) all came away with a silver medal.

Coach Toni Connolly said: “Our boys are really surprising us at the minute with lots of hard work and continuous improvement.

“They’re a force to be reckoned with.

“Here’s to the next competition boys, keep up the great work!”

Ribble Valley Acrobatic Academy has been running now for almost years, formed by Connolly.

The academy has over 450 members, ranging from 18 month to adults, offering disciplines in women’s and men’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, free running, parkour and mini gym.

For more details, go to www.rvaa.co.uk