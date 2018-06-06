Reece suffers disappointment as bronze medallist pulls out

Sabden’s North West 75kg Belt holder Reece Farnhill has suffered disappointment after a bout with Commonwealth Games bronze medallist John Docherty was cancelled.

The 21-year-old Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club fighter was due to take on the Great Britain squad member and Scottish National Elite Champion, southpaw Docherty, at Whitehaven’s showpiece England Select v Scotland show.

The Scotsman has also been ranked #1 in Europe by boxing bible Boxing News.

However, Docherty was pulled out of the contest as he is on a rest day.

Coach Andy Howcroft had said: “To be mixing in these circles shows how Reece is respected as a Senior Elite boxer, and demonstrates how hard work pays off in this the toughest of sports.”

But despite Farnhill’s training going to plan, he will not get a shot at the Scot.

Farnhill recently hit the road with a trip to Newark to face T.Cowling (South Normanton ABC) in a Senior Elite contest.

Straight from the opening bell, the impressive Farnhill took centre and dominated proceedings throughout, his non-stop aggressive style giving the judges ringside a easy night.

They handed the Sandygate pugilist a unanimous verdict.

Reece will defend his title against Scott McGrady in Cleator Moor on October 27th.