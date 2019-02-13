Rally driver Tommi Meadows gets new wheels with Ford supporting teenager’s need for speed

Clitheroe teenager Tommi Meadows will pilot a Ford Fiesta R2 in competition full-time in 2019, thanks to continued support from Greenlight Sports & Entertainment and Swift Leisure Group.

The 19-year-old was one of a number of drivers given the chance to have a go in the Fiesta R2 in 2018 by Peter Smith, whose Swift Caravans concern also backed Matt Edwards to the BTRDA and British Rally Championship titles last year.

Meadows brought the car home second in class on Wales Rally GB after suffering from punctures and third in class on the Plains Rally in his two Fiesta outings, as well as being a 1400 class frontrunner in his Ford KA.

This year will see Tommi enter the BTRDA R2 Rallye Cup and Silver Star categories, kicking off with the Llandudno-based Cambrian Rally this Saturday.

“Having the chance to drive the Fiesta R2 on all of the BTRDA rounds this year is something I’m really excited about. It’s a wicked little car to get behind the wheel of and if it weren’t for the support of Peter and Guy Smith in loaning me the car, it probably wouldn’t have been possible for me to step up from the KA this year,” said Tommi.

“There’s 10 R2 category cars entered for the Cambrian Rally this weekend - 8 of which are 1600cc Fiestas like the car I will be driving,” he explained.

“Me and my co-driver Emma haven’t had a chance to test the car due to work commitments, but I’m still confident that we can set a good pace from the start.

“I’m well aware that we’re up against some quick crews, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hoping to be towards the top of the leaderboard from the get go!”

The Cambrian Rally will welcome crews from both the BTRDA Rally Series and the British Rally Championship, with the rally start and midday service based on Mostyn Street in Llandudno Town Centre. Spectator information can be found at www.cambrianrally.co.uk.