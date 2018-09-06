Podium finish for Tommi

Tommi Meadows enjoyed a challenging day at the weekend’s Woodpecker Stages Rally.

As the penultimate round of the 2018 BTRDA Rally Series, the Ludlow based event attracted a bumper entry from some top quality crews.

Ably co-driven by Emma Morrison, the pairing tackled the first couple of stages in the Mortimer Forest complex with no issues, sitting inside the top five of the 1400 category, before a bent rear beam threw a spanner in the works.

A sterling effort by Gareth Hooper and the team at the short management service to straighten it up as much as possible meant that the Clitheroe driver was able to complete the following 10-mile test in Radnor with minimal time loss.

A 30-minutes service halt followed, where the team were able to completely swap the damaged unit for a replacement before the afternoon loop.

A confident run through the classic Haye Park stage saw Tommi and Emma take third fastest time.

Whilst many teams failed to make it to the finish of the event, the 2300 Club John Easson Award winner’s Ford KA stayed true and, thanks to a sensible drive in the final stages, rewarded Meadows and Morrison with second in the BTRDA 1400 series and 41st o/a.

Speaking at the finish, Tommi said:

“We’re delighted to be at the finish, and to be on the podium again is well deserved after the team effort to replace to the rear beam with such little time.

“I’m quite chuffed with my performance too - we’re making small improvements all the time but there’s plenty more to come from me. It’s all a big learning curve but I’m loving every minute, and having Emma in the car to push me on helps a lot.”

The championship concludes at Rally Yorkshire at the end of this month.