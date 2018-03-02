Perry breaks away to win the 52nd Clayton Spring Classic

The Ribble Valley was showing it’s finer side on Sunday as beautiful sunny, but cold, conditions greeted 80 of the best riders from around the country for the 52nd Clayton Spring Classic.

The Clayton Spring Classic is a handicapped road race, covering a distance of 58 miles around a circuit of Bashall Eves.

The leading pack

On lap seven of 13, the decisive move was made by Ryan Perry from Burnley – a former National time trial champion at 25, 50 and 100 mile distances.

Perry managed to escape the Elite group, with Louis Szymanski from Sheffield picking up four other riders on his way through.

The group of six worked hard to maintain the gap at around 30 seconds for the remaining laps until the final lap, when Perry showed his strength by riding away from his breakaway companions, talking a solo win comfortably.

Local Sixth Former Charlie Paige, who rides for local team Green Jersey RT, made the selective group, taking the prize for first Junior and sixth place overall at an average speed of over 25 mph.