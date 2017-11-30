Meadows secures late rally entry

Just over a week after being shortlisted for both the 2300 Club John Easson Award and MSA Youg Driver of the Year, Tommi Meadows has secured a last-minute entry for the Grizedale Stages Rally.

Next weekend, in a Swift Group sponsored Ford Fiesta R2, owned and run by BRC frontrunner Matt Edwards, the 17-year-old will compete in the event, which comprises of 40 stage miles through the flowing Grizedale Forest tracks in the Lake District, including two 15-mile long stages, which could prove to be a real sting in the tail.

The Clitheroe driver had expected to miss the event, as the Ford KA that he campaigned in the BTRDA series this year is still in the process of being rebuilt.

However, support from Peter Smith of Swift Group has allowed the teenager the chance to compete in a Ford Fiesta R2 on the rally.

“I can’t thank Swift Group enough for the opportunity, and also to Matt Edwards whose hire car I will be driving.

“As a young driver I’ve always wanted to drive an R2-spec car; it should be different from the KA, with more power and a sequential gearbox, so it’s an exciting time. I can’t wait to get going in this car on some classic stages”, said Tommi.

“Everything is a bit of a blur at the moment with lots happening. I have the final of the John Easson Award on Friday night too so I’m keeping my fingers crossed!”