Maroon and Golds ready for an exciting new rugby season

Clitheroe Rugby Club are in full preparation mode for the new season which starts in just a few short weeks.

There are plenty to get excited about at Littlemoor for the 2018/19 season, with a new league set up and new opposition to play, with some tasty derby matches to whet the rugby connoisseur’s appetite.

Will Dickenson

On the captaincy front, it’s as you were for the first XV, with Will Dickenson leading for the second season from the front row.

A popular choice among the players ,Dickenson, from Baxenden and a former Rossendale RUFC player, is now a settled Clitheroe resident and has a big year ahead of him – skippering the town team is obviously a great honour in itself, and he also has a Christmas wedding to negotiate mid season!

In the second XV, popular, larger than life lock forward Kirk Kenyon has been selected for the first time leading the troops.

A vital, but demanding role for the club, as a vibrant seconds squad is essential.

He is ready to lead from the front, especially as hard preseason fitness work is beginning to reap dividends.

The seconds continue in the Halbro Leagues in Division 4 as last season, and look forward to playing the open, fast flowing game they are renown for.

They kick off their season at Littlemoor, welcoming Bolton thirds at 3 p.m.

The first XV have moved into the new Lancashire County League set up and will operate in ADM Division 1.

Somewhat controversially, 20 Lancashire clubs took the brave stand in setting up outside of the regular RFU Northern Leagues to cut down on the extremes of traveling. It is a new beginning but has been well organised so far, with the tacit blessing from HQ at Twickenham.

Some old and some new places to travel and new faces to welcome. And as for those tasty derby matches ? Burnley at home on October 6th is a red letter day, plus with the like of Wigan, Thornton Cleveleys and Ormskirk to face, it will be an exciting but testing time at Clitheroe.

The seaon opener is at home against North Manchester on September 8th.

On the coaching front, Clitheroe have re-engaged Iain Harris – the former Scotland B international and Tyndale player – to be lead coach, a job he did admirably for the club earlier in the decade.

Physio Eve Parkinson is continuing for another season looking after the players’ injuries and rehabilitation.

The recent Lancashire County Leagues launch event was at Tyldesley RFC, and the captain was able to represent the club and line up with some of the other ADM 1st Division skippers.

It’s also a major year for Colts rugby at Clitheroe.

This year a senior colts (Under 18s) will be running for the first time, with a large chunk of the last season’s Junior Colts making their way up in the rugby world.

They will be operating in the Halbro Colts League alongside the likes of Burnley, Colne and Nelson and Bury, under the continued captaincy of fly half Joe Wilkinson.

Games are on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Other big news from this extraordinarily hot summer is the drainage system, under the watchful eye of groundsman Phil Isherwood, which has been installed on the Littlemoor pitch. Hopefully it will mean the infamous ‘sago pudding’ will be a thing of the past, but only time will tell.

The Junior section will be recommencing very soon after the holidays and with age groups from U7 through to U15’s playing and training on Sunday mornings there is something for everyone.

With more sponsors jumping on board to partner us going forward and a new shirt sponsor to be announced shortly, things are progressing nicely at Littlemoor.

Senior/colts training is Tuesday/Thursday at 7pm and new or old faces of any standard are most definitely welcome.