Luke set to mix it up with the middle men

Clitheroe boxer Luke Blackledge is about to embark on his journey in the middleweight division.

The 27-year-old, who has previously competed at light-heavyweight and super-middleweight, has been working hard alongside coach Alex Matvienko to trim down ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

The former Commonwealth champion at 168lbs, beaten by Callum Smith, Lolenga Mock and Zach Parker over the last 13 months, will feature at the Audley Sports and Community Centre in Blackburn on a show promoted by Frank Duffin.

Blackledge hasn’t wasted any time in making himself known in his new surroundings, ruffling the feathers of Liam Cameron, who he beat three years ago, while challenging British champion Tommy Langford, who recently retained his Lord Lonsdale strap when out-pointing Jack Arnfield.