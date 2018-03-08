Luke learning a lot from world champ

Luke Blackledge admits that he’s learning a lot about himself as a fighter having flown out to Germany to prepare for his 31st professional contest.

The former Commonwealth champion at 168lbs, who has made the move to middleweight, is training among elite athletes at the Kienbaum Olympic Centre in Berlin, including WBA World super-middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge.

The pair have been trading blows during intense sparring sessions under the watchful eye of two-time light-heavyweight world champion Jurgen Brahmer, who held titles with the World Boxing Organisation and the World Boxing Association.

Blackledge, 27, had been scheduled to fight at the Audley Centre in Blackburn at the weekend, until the treacherous weather intervened, is now preparing for an outing on March 24th.

“The training camp is really good,” said the British title challenger. “It’s the facility where I used to spar with Arthur Abraham years ago.

“I’m picking up a lot of things and it’s good to get to know where I’m at because I’m competing with a world champion.

“He’s very good at what he does; He moves well, boxes well, he’s got good distance and good feet but I’m holding my own.

“There’s not much in the sparring and we’re going all out. You can tell he’s a world class fighter though.”

He added: “Some of the shots he was throwing in sparring were brilliant but his style suits me because I can put a lot of pressure on him.

“It brings out the best in me. I’ve got to be at my best at all times because I’m in his camp. I’m constantly switched on.

“I was gutted when my last fight was cancelled because I was ready to go but I’ve got this camp under my belt now and I’ll be ready to fight again.”