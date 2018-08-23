Lamb named in England team for World Championships

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb has been named in the England team for the World Amateur Team Championships which start next week at Carton House, near Dublin.

The women’s team for the Espirito Santo Trophy is Annabell Fuller, Lamb and Hollie Muse.

The championship will be played from 29 August to 1 September.

Annabell Fuller, 16, (Roehampton, Surrey) is England’s youngest-ever Curtis Cup player. She reached the last 16 of US women’s amateur, losing only on the 19th hole, and was runner-up in both the Portuguese and English women’s amateur. She has just been selected for the European team for the Junior Ryder Cup.

Sophie Lamb, 20, (Clitheroe, Lancashire) also played in the Curtis Cup and joined Fuller as runner-up in the English women’s amateur. She was also second in the Welsh women’s open and currently leads the England Golf women’s order of merit.

Hollie Muse, 18, (West Lancashire) is at college in the USA and during her summer break at home she reached the semi-finals of the British amateur, qualified to play in the Ricoh Women’s British Open and had a top ten finish in the English women’s amateur.