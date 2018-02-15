Hospice handed bumper cheque after golf club’s charity efforts

A bumper cheque for £3,770 has been handed over to the East Lancashire Hospice from monies raised by a series of events at Clitheroe Golf Club during 2017.

Lady Captain Janette Ranson’s fund-raising Ladies’ Committee organised a highly-successful fashion show, hosted by Your Style Boutique of Clitheroe.

There was also a concert featuring the Clitheroe Ukelele Band, and a Christmas Fair supported by Precious of Whalley, Jansen Cosmetics of Burnley, Stella Dot Jewellery and Christmas with a Difference, as well as an organic skin care and makeup demonstration by Melt of the Backridge Farm Business Centre.

Further sums were realised from the sale of a 2018 calendar featuring photographs of the golf course contributed by club members, and a Christmas Hamper raffle bringing the total raised by the ladies to over £2,000.

A Charity Golf Day organised by Clitheroe Lions Club over summer added a further £1,750 to the total.

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Leech, Community Fund Raiser for the Hospice, Mrs Ranson paid tribute to the hard-working members of her committee and thanked everyone who had helped or supported such a worthy cause.

A Fourball Betterball Shotgun at Clitheroe on Saturday was won by Simon Murgatroyd and Stuart Woodruff with 41 points, after a card play-off with Gary Thompson and Christopher Hamer.

Simon Swindells and Stephen Dean were third with 40 points after a card play-off.