Heffron warms up for title shot with win

Knockout specialist Mark Heffron will look to land the first belt of his career when he takes on British number 10 Andrew Robinson.

The 26-year-old, who is on Kevin Maree’s books, takes on the owner of the IBO Continental Middleweight title on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s return at the Manchester Arena on June 9th.

Heffron, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’ for his explosive power, warmed up for that contest with another impressive triumph at Elland Road at the weekend.

The Oldham-born boxer, who trains out of Maree Boxing in Gisburn, maintained his frightening ratio of stoppages against Adam Grabiec.

Heffron made it to 19 victories as a professional, adding his 15th knockout, when downing his opponent in the fourth round, just before headline acts Lee Selby and Josh Warrington did battle for the IBF World Featherweight crown.

“The stoppage came but he was tough,” he said. “I thought he’d have gone a bit earlier.

“Now I’ve got Andrew Robinson for the WBC International Silver title on the Fury undercard.

“It’s a good opportunity. I’m then next in line for the British.”