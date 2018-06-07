Hard-hitting Heffron eyes first title on Fury card

Hard-hitting middleweight Mark Heffron was going to be among the thousands of fans ringside at the Manchester Arena to witness Tyson Fury’s comeback.

But the 26-year-old, renowned for his phenomenal power, will now play a more involved role when the “Gypsy King” makes his much anticipated ring return on Saturday.

The pair had been stablemates for a period at Ricky Hatton’s gym in Hyde before Heffron made the switch back to Kevin Maree’s base in Gisburn.

Fury, who unified the heavyweight division two-and-a-half years ago when defeating Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, was one of the first people in the ring to congratulate Heffron on his 19th professional victory at Elland Road, on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s triumph over Lee Selby.

The knockout specialist, who boasts a 79% stoppage ratio, takes on Andrew Robinson for the WBC International Silver title prior to Fury’s bout with Albanian Sefer Seferi.

Ahead of his first title fight, ‘Kid Dynamite’ said: “The fire is burning; I’ve been training hard for ages now. I’m never out of the gym. I can’t wait to getting going again now.

“It’s about time that I got the title fight that I wanted. I’m really looking forward to it. When I win this on Saturday I’ll be moving on to even bigger things.

“I’m buzzing. I’ve fought there a few times and it’s a great setup. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great experience.

“I spoke to Tyson Fury a few months ago and I was asking for tickets for his fight. Now I’m fighting on the same show as him.

“He’s a good friend of mine and I’m buzzing to be fighting on the undercard. I’ve fought on some big shows now.”

Heffron is currently ranked seventh in Britain and 57th on the planet at 160lbs having stripped down from the class above.

He’s sparred the likes of Amir Khan, light-heavyweight English champion Liam Conroy, British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight king Callum Johnson and Hosea Burton, to name just a few.

This will undoubtedly be the first of many title shots for Heffron who will quickly move on to bigger and better things in the aftermath.

Already eyeing up the Lonsdale Belt, he said: “I had a bit of time out and took my time coming back but I’m ready now.

“I had to dip my toes in the water before throwing myself in.

“As a professional this is my toughest fight but I don’t see anything that really bothers me.

“He throws an overhand right which is his best shot and he keeps coming forward. That will suit me. I fear nobody.

“This is going to be the first of many title fights. I’ll look at having one defence and then I want to fight Jason Welborn for the British title.

“The Lonsdale Belt is one of the nicest in boxing so I want to become British champion and then take on Liam Cameron for the Commonwealth strap.

“I’m not looking past this fight but you’ve got to have ambition.”