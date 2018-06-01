Farnhill warms up for date with elite champion

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club hit the road at the weekend with a double trip to the East of England,

North West 75kg Belt holder Reece Farnhill (20) travelled to Newark to face T.Cowling (South Normanton ABC) in a Senior Elite contest.

Straight from the opening bell, the impressive Farnhill took centre and dominated proceedings throughout.

His non-stop aggressive style gave the judges ringside a easy night, as they handed the Sandygate pugilist a unanimous verdict, giving the Sabden boxer a perfect warm up for his next opponent – 2018 Commonwealth bronze medallist, GB Squad member and Scottish National Elite Champion southpaw John Docherty.

The pair face off in a couple of weeks at Whitehaven’s showpiece England Select v Scotland show.

The Scotsman has also been ranked number one in Europe by boxing bible The Boxing News.

Coach Andy Howcroft said: “To be mixing in these circles shows how Reece is respected as a Senior Elite boxer, and demonstrates how hard work pays off in this the toughest of sports.”

North of England Schoolboy champion Troy Richmond (13) also travelled east to Grantham, boxing for the coveted Schoolboy England title, facing Kent’s T. Cross (St.Mary’s ABC).

Starting well, the Blessed Trinity Year 8 pupil tried to keep centre and made good use of his reach.

Unfortunately, Richmond’s nose started to bleed quite profusely, causing the referee to consult the ringside doctor.

Allowing the bout to continue, after another brief exchange, the blood started to run once again, giving the referee no option othere than to halt the contest.

“Troy was unlucky.

“But in reaching the National Final alone he has joined a select group of boxers in the country and we are so proud of his achievements”, said coach Nik Tucker.

On the plus side, the Cliviger schoolboy has earned a place on the England Boxing Tri-Nation’s Team and England Talent pathway, as well as being ranked number two in England.

