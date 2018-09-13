Farnhill fighting fit ahead of first bout of season in Holland

Sabden’s senior former England novice champion Reece Farnhill has been training hard over the summer.

The 20-year-old entered his first mini-triathlon to keep his fitness in top form, and the Sandygate boxer showed just how fit he is by finishing fifth in the West Lancashire Summer Triathlon in Ormskirk, beating over 500 club runners.

Farnhill again competes in another mini-triathlon part of the Epic Races this weekend in Kendal, Cumbria – all great preparation, along with regular sparring with the professionals, for his first bout of the season.

That comes later this month where he boxes internationally, travelling to Alphen Aan Den Rijn, Holland with a North West select team against Remco Hofstede (Teusdekruyf Boksschool).

Anyone Interested in joining the popular pugilistic club Sandygate can find details on their website www.sandygateabc.com or via their Sandygate Burnley Facebook page.