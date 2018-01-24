Exciting year lies ahead for Samantha

A busy 2018 lies ahead for Clitheroe’s Samantha Murray and GB’s modern pentathletes.

After last weekend’s opening National Ranking Competitions kicked off the season, where Murray came home first, a packed international calendar will feature all of the traditional major championships, while on home soil, the 2018 British Championships in June will attract all of the biggest names in the sport.

The international season gets underway in Hungary today at the annual Budapest Indoor Competition, before the first World Cup of the year in Cairo from February 28th to March 4th.

Further World Cups follow in Los Angeles (March 27th-31s), Kecskemet (May 3rd-7th) and Sofia (May 23rd-27th) before the World Cup Final in Astana, Kazakhstan from June 22nd-24th.

The Senior European Championships take place in Hungary in mid-July.

The biggest event this year, the 2018 Senior World Championships, follows in September, with the altitude in Mexico City set to be a big factor in the event.

The revamped British Open Modern Pentathlon Championships take place in Bath on June 9th and 10th.

All four of Team GB’s 2016 Olympic modern pentathletes – Kate French, Murray, Joe Choong and Jamie Cooke – are set to compete as they look to capture the title of British champion with Murray and Cooke the defending champions after enjoying success in 2017.

The busy schedule promises to provide a fantastic year of modern pentathlon across all age levels as Great Britain’s best athletes battle with their rivals from across the world.