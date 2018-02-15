Drew on track to achieve his goal after rugby call up

Langho’s Drew Stephenson is on track to achieve his dream of playing professional rugby after being selected for the North of England Under 18s rugby trials.

The 18-year-old, who studies Level 3 Sport at Blackburn College and plays for Lancashire County Under 18s and Blackburn Rugby Union Football Club, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected.

“My goal is to play for a professional team such as Sale Sharks and then to progress onto the England squad and play at an international level.

“The North of England Under 18s rugby trials include a selection day where 47 players are invited from across Northern England and successful players will then progress onto preparation days, before the final England Counties Under 18 squad is announced.”

Matthew Hinchley, who is college sport maker at Blackburn College, said: “We are all very proud of Drew.

“It is an honour to be selected for the North of England Under 18s rugby trials as players are selected from a number of rugby clubs and colleges from across Northern England, and competition is really tough.

“Drew is a fantastic role model for other students hoping to pursue a career within professional sport and we are sure that he has a very bright future ahead of him.

“It has been a successful year for sport at Blackburn College after golfer Bethan Andrews and Blackburn College’s cricket team both qualified for the Association of Colleges’ Sport National Championships.”

