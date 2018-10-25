Dolphins celebrate another season of great success

Clitheroe Dolphins swimming club recently held their annual presentation night at Clitheroe Cricket Club to celebrate another successful season.

With swimmers competing in galas across the country all year round, as well as representing the club at numerous competitions, the Dolphins use the evening to recognise not just the best swimmers at the club, but also those who have made the biggest improvements and epitomise the ethos of the club.

Launching the evening, chairperson Jayne Case highlighted the continued successes of the club, particularly the second-consecutive appearance of the Microleague team at the annual Blackpool promotion swim-off, and the consolidation of the Arena League team in division B, where as underdogs they regularly take on larger squads from across the north west.

The first awards of the evening went to Caitlin Wilson and Eric Inman, who were awarded the Top Girl and Top Boy swimmer awards by the NW Micro League, following hugely successful seasons.

The club then awarded its own awards, split into four age/ability sections, the club recognised the top male and female swimmers in each section.

Award winners on the night were, Dolphins (new swimmers):– Top Female – Beatrice Wilson; Top Male – James Andrew; D3 (new to competition): Top Female – Ally Holmes; Top Male – Finlay Murray; D2 (Competitive swimmer); Top Female – Caitlin Wilson; Top Male – Eric Inman; D1 (Experienced Competitive Swimmers): Top Female – Martha Smith; Top Male – Matthew Boyd.

The evening closed with the recognition of the swimmers who have made the biggest improvements and best embrace the team and family ethos of Clitheroe Dolphins.

Most improved swimmer awards went to Fallon Holgate, Tom Owen-Baxter, Sophia Thompson, and Harry Shackleton, with club spirit awards going to Emma Jackson, Grace Warden, Adam Stansfield and Alex Dougdale.

Clitheroe Dolphins are looking to attract new sponsors to help nurture the next generation.

Anyone interested should contact Lee Scanlan (leescan@mail.com) to discuss how they can play a part in this successful community club.