Cuddy inspires Maroons to comfortable home victory

Clitheroe’s town team got back to winning ways with a slightly flawed but ultimately comfortable 27-0 victory at Littlemoor on Saturday.

Newton le Willows were the visitors, from the deepest rugby league heartlands, showed their heritage throughout with crunching tackles from the outset.

With the home team taking quite some time to settle in what was a must-win game, it was up to the boot of Clitheroe’s Mr Reliable, goal kicker Jonny Cuddy, to keep the scoreboard ticking over for the Maroons.

In reality, Clitheroe made heavy weather of the first half.

The approach work was good, but when in the red zone their finishing was not clinical enough.

Being twice over the line and to have one near miss and come away with no tries was not good enough.

Fortunately, Newton were profligate at gifting penalties away and Cuddy had four out of four kick successful to put Clitheroe 12-0 ahead at the half-time oranges.

It was more of the same as the second half started as Cuddy slotted another to ease the home side 15-0 away.

It would be a bit much to say that the penalties kept them in the game, but it certainly helped to keep the points mounting up.

Also the cool decision making of skipper Will Dickenson was instrumental.

With the team not hitting their straps early on the skipper, who has matured into the role over since the new year, marshalled his troops well, with enough carrot and stick to produce a positive result.

As Newton started to tire, Clitheroe began to seize control.

The big forwards made good inroads, James Pate and Andrew Rigby began to make good yardage and number eight Sam Thornber was the happy recipient of one such charge to score under the sticks.

Cuddy again was on hand with the extras.

As the game meandered towards the end, with a Newton player in the sin bin, centre James Dickenson turned an unpromising move inside his own half into an excellent solo try as he scorched half the length of the pitch, to the delight of the home support.

Cuddy at last fluffed the conversion, but it mattered not as the points were in the bag for the Littlemoor men.

This Saturday Clitheroe host Ashton under Lyne RUFC at Littlemoor, with kick-off at 3 p.m.

The seconds are also scheduled to be at home at 3 p.m. to Vale of Lune 4ths.

And on Easter Sunday, the Under 13s are in training at 11 a.m.